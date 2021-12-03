Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) students march in Newport Saint Patricks Day Parade

220312-N-N0485-0012 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2022) Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 22010 students march in the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 12. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Jeremiah Whisenhunt)

