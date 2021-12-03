Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) students march in Newport Saint Patricks Day Parade

220312-N-N0485-0013 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2022) Lt. Kyrie Slade, a Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class officer and class 22010 students greet the spectators during the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade march, March 12. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Jeremiah Whisenhunt)

