An augmentee Airman with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron stands covered in dust after performing ‘slash and splash’ quick-setting concrete laying during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. Training Airmen from varying units across the Wolf Pack ensures continuous RADR capability, thus ensuring flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 02:17 Photo ID: 7094262 VIRIN: 220309-F-TE443-0441 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.39 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADR for CE, RADR for You [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.