    RADR for CE, RADR for You [Image 10 of 10]

    RADR for CE, RADR for You

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An augmentee Airman with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron stands covered in dust after performing ‘slash and splash’ quick-setting concrete laying during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. Training Airmen from varying units across the Wolf Pack ensures continuous RADR capability, thus ensuring flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 02:17
    Photo ID: 7094262
    VIRIN: 220309-F-TE443-0441
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADR for CE, RADR for You [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dirt
    CES
    Dirt Boys
    8 FW
    RADR
    SHH

