RADR for CE, RADR for You

Airmen and augmentees activated with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron smooth out rapid set capping concrete during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. RADR is a multi-step process for quickly repairing airfield surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

