An Airman assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron clears debris from a simulated damaged area created during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. RADR is a multi-step process for quickly repairing airfield surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 02:17
|Photo ID:
|7094261
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-TE443-0296
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RADR for CE, RADR for You [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
