PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine underway operations. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 23:12
|Photo ID:
|7094118
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-YA628-2472
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|718.61 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
