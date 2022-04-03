Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMSDF Ship Conducts Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    JMSDF Ship Conducts Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force coordinates with the US Navy during an exercise. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 23:12
    Photo ID: 7094111
    VIRIN: 220304-N-YA628-2415
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 731.09 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Ship Conducts Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Helicopter Monitors Exercise
    USS Higgins Conducts Exercise Near Island
    JMSDF Ship Conducts Exercise
    JMSDF Ship Conducts Exercise
    USS Higgins
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)
    USS Higgins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japanese
    JMSDF
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT