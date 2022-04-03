PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) A helicopter departs from Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while the ship conducts routine operations. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 23:12 Photo ID: 7094100 VIRIN: 220304-N-YA628-2124 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 953.02 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Monitors Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.