U.S Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division take part in mechanical breaching training during a combined training event with their Polish Allies in Southeastern Poland, March 3. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with Polish Allies to increase interoperability and assure our NATO Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7093753 VIRIN: 220303-M-FX541-1309 Resolution: 4699x3917 Size: 2.3 MB Location: PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Polish Allies take part in mechanical breaching training event [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.