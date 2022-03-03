Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Polish breaching training event [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., Polish breaching training event

    POLAND

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division take part in mechanical breaching training with their Polish Allies during a combined training event in Southeastern Poland, March 3. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with Polish Allies to increase interoperability and assure our NATO Allies.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis)

    This work, U.S., Polish breaching training event [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

