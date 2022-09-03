MC2 Melvin Re-up

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) media department, delivers a speech to his colleagues after reenlisting in the U.S. Navy on Ford's flight deck, March 15, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

