MC2 Melvin Re-up

Lt. Cmdr. Eric Melvin, back right, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron's (VRM) 30 chaplain, prays for good fortune for his son, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) media department, after a reenlistment ceremony on Ford's flight deck, March 15, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

