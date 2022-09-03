Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Melvin Re-up [Image 5 of 6]

    MC2 Melvin Re-up

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. Cmdr. Eric Melvin, far right, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron's (VRM) 30 chaplain, from Pensacola, Florida, delivers a speech to Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) media department, after reenlisting his son, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin, back into the U.S. Navy on Ford's flight deck, March 15, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

