Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance

A Tunisian air force C-130J Super Hercules taxis to a parking spot after landing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 10, 2022. The U.S. and Tunisia have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations for over 200 years, beginning when the two countries signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1797. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

