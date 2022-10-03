Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance

Staff Sgt. Steven Landgren, 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handling supervisor, delivers foreign military sales cargo to a Tunisian air force C-130J Super Hercules aircrew member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 10, 2022. The U.S. and Tunisia have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations for over 200 years, beginning when the two countries signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1797. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of FMS operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

