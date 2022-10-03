Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance [Image 4 of 5]

    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Steven Landgren, 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handling supervisor, delivers foreign military sales cargo and reviews shipping documents with a Tunisian air force C-130J Super Hercules aircrew member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 10, 2022. The U.S. and Tunisia have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations for over 200 years, beginning when the two countries signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1797. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of FMS operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7093074
    VIRIN: 220310-F-BO262-1006
    Resolution: 3495x3149
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance
    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance
    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance
    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance
    Dover AFB propels US, Tunisia alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    Tunisia
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Foreign Military Sales
    436th Aerial Port Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT