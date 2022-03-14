Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSO Thompson hosts Halifax Peace with Women Fellowship [Image 5 of 5]

    VCSO Thompson hosts Halifax Peace with Women Fellowship

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson listens to a question during a meeting with the Halifax Peace with Women Fellowship at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 14, 2022. The fellowship brings together senior female military officers from NATO member and partner countries for an executive tour of American and Canadian political and technological capitals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 08:55
    This work, VCSO Thompson hosts Halifax Peace with Women Fellowship [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

