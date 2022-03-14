VCSO Thompson hosts Halifax Peace with Women Fellowship

Officers from the Halifax Peace with Women Fellowship listen to remarks from Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 14, 2022. The fellowship brings together senior female military officers from NATO member and partner countries for an executive tour of American and Canadian political and technological capitals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

