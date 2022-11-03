Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises [Image 6 of 8]

    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Members of Charlie Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, conduct field communications and data tests between the Terrestrial Transmission line of sight radio systems via the Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal March 11, 2022 near Baumholder, Germany to ensure the ESB-E’s tactical network communications equipment is ready to support Mission Command Systems and Networks in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Adam Stanley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 08:40
    Photo ID: 7092855
    VIRIN: 220311-A-FX425-006
    Resolution: 1078x819
    Size: 953.32 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises
    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    44th ESB
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT