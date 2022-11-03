Members of Charlie Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, conduct field communications and data tests between the Terrestrial Transmission line of sight radio systems via the Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal March 11, 2022 near Baumholder, Germany to ensure the ESB-E’s tactical network communications equipment is ready to support Mission Command Systems and Networks in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Adam Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7092853
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-FX425-005
|Resolution:
|1078x819
|Size:
|801.62 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
