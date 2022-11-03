44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises

Members of Charlie Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade conduct field communications and data tests between the Terrestrial Transmission line of sight radio systems via the Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal March 11, 2022 near Baumholder, Germany to ensure the unit’s equipment is ready to defend Mission Command Systems and Networks in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Adam Stanley)

