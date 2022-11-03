Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises [Image 2 of 8]

    44th ESB-E conducts field training exercises

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Members of Charlie Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade conduct field communications and data tests between the Terrestrial Transmission line of sight radio systems via the Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal March 11, 2022 near Baumholder, Germany to ensure the unit’s equipment is ready to defend Mission Command Systems and Networks in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Adam Stanley)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Photo ID: 7092839
    VIRIN: 220311-A-FX425-002
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    44th ESB
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether

