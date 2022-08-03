Spc. AnnaMarie Popoca, a transportation management coordinator assigned to 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, maneuvers across a log as part of an obstacle course. Popoca, 22, chose to join the Army and follow in the footsteps of her father, who served more than 20 years as a motor transport operator. (Courtesy photo)
This work, From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
