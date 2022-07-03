Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 1 of 3]

    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps

    JAPAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. AnnaMarie Popoca, a transportation management coordinator assigned to 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, checks the oil of her Humvee during routine maintenance at Sagami General Depot, Japan, March 7, 2022. Popoca, 22, chose to join the Army and follow in the footsteps of her father, who served more than 20 years as a motor transport operator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:40
    Photo ID: 7092519
    VIRIN: 220307-D-VY538-970
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps
    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps
    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father&rsquo;s footsteps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usag japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT