From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps

Spc. AnnaMarie Popoca, a transportation management coordinator assigned to 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, checks the oil of her Humvee during routine maintenance at Sagami General Depot, Japan, March 7, 2022. Popoca, 22, chose to join the Army and follow in the footsteps of her father, who served more than 20 years as a motor transport operator.

