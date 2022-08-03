Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 2 of 3]

    From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps

    JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    AnnaMarie Popoca, front center, takes a photo with her family after she graduated from basic combat training. Popoca is currently a specialist and transportation management coordinator assigned to 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. Popoca, 22, chose to join the Army and follow in the footsteps of her father, pictured far right, who served more than 20 years as a motor transport operator. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

