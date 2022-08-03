AnnaMarie Popoca, front center, takes a photo with her family after she graduated from basic combat training. Popoca is currently a specialist and transportation management coordinator assigned to 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. Popoca, 22, chose to join the Army and follow in the footsteps of her father, pictured far right, who served more than 20 years as a motor transport operator. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7092520 VIRIN: 220308-D-VY538-048 Resolution: 624x514 Size: 99.45 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From military brat to Soldier: Specialist follows in her father’s footsteps [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.