U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs aerial demonstrations over the flight line during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2022. The HFTC is intended to certify airshow pilots for the upcoming airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Morigeau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:42 Photo ID: 7092258 VIRIN: 220304-F-PB513-338 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.38 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Cheyenne Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.