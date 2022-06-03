Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight 2022 [Image 11 of 15]

    Heritage Flight 2022

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Col. James Meger admires an F-86 sabre with a Vietnam veteran during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation celebrates U.S. air power history and serves as a living memorial to those who have served in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Morigeau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7092264
    VIRIN: 220306-F-PB513-164
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Cheyenne Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022
    Heritage Flight 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage Flight 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT