Heritage Flight 2022

U.S. Air Force retired Col. James Meger admires an F-86 sabre with a Vietnam veteran during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation celebrates U.S. air power history and serves as a living memorial to those who have served in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Morigeau)

