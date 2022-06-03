Heritage Flight 2022

U.S. Air Force retired Col. James Meger admires an F-86 sabre with a Vietnam veteran during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation celebrates U.S. air power history and serves as a living memorial to those who have served in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Morigeau)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 17:42
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
