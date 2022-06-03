Heritage Flight 2022

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation with U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, and two P-51 Mustangs during the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. During the course, aircrew practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. The HFTC is also intended to certify airshow pilots for the upcoming airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Morigeau)

