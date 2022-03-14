Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

    MONTREAL, QC, CANADA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District shakes hands with Marc-André Meunier, Central Region Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard, after signing the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement in Montreal March 14, 2022. The renewed signing of the CANUSLAK agreement reaffirms the two coast guards' commitment to keeping shared waters safe and healthy for citizens on both sides of the border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Mr. Lorne Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:18
    Photo ID: 7091488
    VIRIN: 220314-G-G0109-1002
    Resolution: 3279x2186
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: MONTREAL, QC, CA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022
    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    United States and Canadian Coast Guards recommit Environmental Response partnership on the Great Lakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canadian Coast Guard
    Ninth District
    CANUSLAK
    Canada 2022
    Rear Adm. Johnston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT