CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District shakes hands with Marc-André Meunier, Central Region Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard, after signing the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement in Montreal March 14, 2022. The renewed signing of the CANUSLAK agreement reaffirms the two coast guards' commitment to keeping shared waters safe and healthy for citizens on both sides of the border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Mr. Lorne Thomas)
