CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District signs the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement with Marc-André Meunier, Central Region Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard, in Montreal March 14, 2022. The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex plan to the bilateral Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan between United States and Canada. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Mr. Lorne Thomas)

