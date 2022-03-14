Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

    MONTREAL, QC, CANADA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District signs the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement with Marc-André Meunier, Central Region Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard, in Montreal March 14, 2022. The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex plan to the bilateral Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan between United States and Canada. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Mr. Lorne Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:18
    Photo ID: 7091487
    VIRIN: 220314-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 3597x2398
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: MONTREAL, QC, CA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022
    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    United States and Canadian Coast Guards recommit Environmental Response partnership on the Great Lakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Canadian Coast Guard
    Ninth District
    CANUSLAK
    Canada 2022
    Rear Adm. Johnston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT