United States and Canadian Coast Guards recommit Environmental Response partnership on the Great Lakes

The United States and Canadian Coast Guards share a long history of collaboration on the Great Lakes. These
inland waters are vital to both countries’ economies, with approximately 34 million people living in and around
the Great Lakes basin on both sides of the border. Keeping these waters clean and safe from threats of pollution
is a top priority for both coast guards.
The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex plan to the bilateral Joint Marine Pollution Contingency
Plan between United States and Canada, established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness and response
to any pollution incidents in shared waters on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways between. It allows
both coast guards to work together efficiently to mitigate any potential pollution impacts in the environment.
The area of responsibility under CANUSLAK extends along the United States-Canadian border, from the St.
Lawrence River to the western point of Lake Superior - a distance of approximately 2,400 kilometers.
The CANUSLAK agreement is reviewed and updated (if required) every five years. The renewed signing of
the CANUSLAK agreement reaffirms the two coast guards’ commitment to keeping shared waters safe and
healthy for citizens on both sides of the border.
The United States and Canadian Coast Guards work closely together on a wide range of coast guard services
across the Great Lakes, including environmental response, search and rescue, icebreaking, marine traffic
management, and aids to navigation.
“The Great Lakes are a binational freshwater treasure of immeasurable importance to both countries, and our
Canadian Coast Guard partners, celebrating their 60th birthday, are exceptional teammates for protecting this
amazing resource. Marking the 50th anniversary of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, this updated
agreement formalizes and renews the robust cooperation that happens on a regular basis between our respective
staffs. I’m truly proud of the work that both our organizations do to ensure a bright future for the environmental
health of the Great Lakes, connecting waterways and tributaries,” said Johnston.
“Our close partnership with the United States Coast Guard Ninth District is essential to ensuring safety on the
Great Lakes. Our interoperability during day-to-day operations, incidents, and planning demonstrate our
commitment to working together for our organizations’ mutual success. Today’s CANUSLAK signing reaffirms
this commitment, and our continued collaboration on shared waterways,” said Meunier.
For any questions about the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement please contact Mr. Jerry
Popiel at (216) 902-6112 or via email at Jerome.A.Popiel@uscg.mil.
Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
Date Posted:
03.14.2022
Location:
MONTREAL, QC, CA
