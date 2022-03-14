United States and Canadian Coast Guards recommit Environmental Response partnership on the Great Lakes

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District shakes hands with Marc-André Meunier, Central Region Assistant Commissioner Canadian Coast Guard, after signing the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement in Montreal March 14, 2022. The renewed signing of the CANUSLAK agreement reaffirms the two coast guards' commitment to keeping shared waters safe and healthy for citizens on both sides of the border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Mr. Lorne Thomas) see less | View Image Page

The United States and Canadian Coast Guards share a long history of collaboration on the Great Lakes. These

inland waters are vital to both countries’ economies, with approximately 34 million people living in and around

the Great Lakes basin on both sides of the border. Keeping these waters clean and safe from threats of pollution

is a top priority for both coast guards.



The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex plan to the bilateral Joint Marine Pollution Contingency

Plan between United States and Canada, established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness and response

to any pollution incidents in shared waters on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways between. It allows

both coast guards to work together efficiently to mitigate any potential pollution impacts in the environment.



The area of responsibility under CANUSLAK extends along the United States-Canadian border, from the St.

Lawrence River to the western point of Lake Superior - a distance of approximately 2,400 kilometers.



The CANUSLAK agreement is reviewed and updated (if required) every five years. The renewed signing of

the CANUSLAK agreement reaffirms the two coast guards’ commitment to keeping shared waters safe and

healthy for citizens on both sides of the border.



The United States and Canadian Coast Guards work closely together on a wide range of coast guard services

across the Great Lakes, including environmental response, search and rescue, icebreaking, marine traffic

management, and aids to navigation.



“The Great Lakes are a binational freshwater treasure of immeasurable importance to both countries, and our

Canadian Coast Guard partners, celebrating their 60th birthday, are exceptional teammates for protecting this

amazing resource. Marking the 50th anniversary of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, this updated

agreement formalizes and renews the robust cooperation that happens on a regular basis between our respective

staffs. I’m truly proud of the work that both our organizations do to ensure a bright future for the environmental

health of the Great Lakes, connecting waterways and tributaries,” said Johnston.



“Our close partnership with the United States Coast Guard Ninth District is essential to ensuring safety on the

Great Lakes. Our interoperability during day-to-day operations, incidents, and planning demonstrate our

commitment to working together for our organizations’ mutual success. Today’s CANUSLAK signing reaffirms

this commitment, and our continued collaboration on shared waterways,” said Meunier.



For any questions about the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement please contact Mr. Jerry

Popiel at (216) 902-6112 or via email at Jerome.A.Popiel@uscg.mil.



-USCG-