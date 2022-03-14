Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States and Canadian Coast Guards recommit Environmental Response partnership on the Great Lakes

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

    Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the United States Coast Guard Ninth District...... read more read more

    MONTREAL, QC, CANADA

    03.14.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The United States and Canadian Coast Guards share a long history of collaboration on the Great Lakes. These
    inland waters are vital to both countries’ economies, with approximately 34 million people living in and around
    the Great Lakes basin on both sides of the border. Keeping these waters clean and safe from threats of pollution
    is a top priority for both coast guards.

    The CANUSLAK agreement is an operational annex plan to the bilateral Joint Marine Pollution Contingency
    Plan between United States and Canada, established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness and response
    to any pollution incidents in shared waters on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways between. It allows
    both coast guards to work together efficiently to mitigate any potential pollution impacts in the environment.

    The area of responsibility under CANUSLAK extends along the United States-Canadian border, from the St.
    Lawrence River to the western point of Lake Superior - a distance of approximately 2,400 kilometers.

    The CANUSLAK agreement is reviewed and updated (if required) every five years. The renewed signing of
    the CANUSLAK agreement reaffirms the two coast guards’ commitment to keeping shared waters safe and
    healthy for citizens on both sides of the border.

    The United States and Canadian Coast Guards work closely together on a wide range of coast guard services
    across the Great Lakes, including environmental response, search and rescue, icebreaking, marine traffic
    management, and aids to navigation.

    “The Great Lakes are a binational freshwater treasure of immeasurable importance to both countries, and our
    Canadian Coast Guard partners, celebrating their 60th birthday, are exceptional teammates for protecting this
    amazing resource. Marking the 50th anniversary of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, this updated
    agreement formalizes and renews the robust cooperation that happens on a regular basis between our respective
    staffs. I’m truly proud of the work that both our organizations do to ensure a bright future for the environmental
    health of the Great Lakes, connecting waterways and tributaries,” said Johnston.

    “Our close partnership with the United States Coast Guard Ninth District is essential to ensuring safety on the
    Great Lakes. Our interoperability during day-to-day operations, incidents, and planning demonstrate our
    commitment to working together for our organizations’ mutual success. Today’s CANUSLAK signing reaffirms
    this commitment, and our continued collaboration on shared waterways,” said Meunier.

    For any questions about the Great Lakes Geographic Annex (CANUSLAK) agreement please contact Mr. Jerry
    Popiel at (216) 902-6112 or via email at Jerome.A.Popiel@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:18
    Story ID: 416427
    Location: MONTREAL, QC, CA 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States and Canadian Coast Guards recommit Environmental Response partnership on the Great Lakes, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022
    CANUSLAK agreement signing 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canadian Coast Guard
    Ninth District
    Great Lakes
    CANUSLAK
    Rear Adm. Johnston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT