MWR employees recognized by commanding general

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, left, with Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. William C. Taylor presented the staff of the Fort Sill Golf Course Thursday with a plaque and coins for “excellence” during the pandemic. (Photo by Chris Wilson)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US