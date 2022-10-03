Golf course employees recognized for outstanding service

Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, left, with Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. William C. Taylor presented the staff of the Fort Sill Golf Course Thursday with a plaque and coins for “excellence” during the pandemic. (Photo by Chris Wilson) see less | View Image Page

By Chris Wilson



Employees of the Directorate of Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fort Sill Golf Course were recognized March 10 for their efforts to provide recreation to the Fort Sill family during the COVID-19 pandemic.



During a ceremony at the Patriot Club, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill and Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor presented 10 employees with a plaque and challenge coins.



“Your efforts truly make a difference to the moral of the community,” said Taylor. “In recognition of the entire team’s positive attitude, commitment and dedication, we say ‘Thank you.’”



During the pandemic, Fort Sill was one of the few installations to not close the golf course or “much of our Morale Welfare and Recreation programs,” said Taylor.



“The theme throughout COVID is you can either hunker down and stay in your home and wait it out or you can get out and live, be healthy and enjoy the outdoors,” Taylor said. “Throughout the entire time of COVID, this crew did an awesome job of that.”



Before presenting each employee with a challenge coin designed by FCoE Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen A. Burnley, Kamper took a moment to talk about the contributions to health made by the employees at the golf course.



“With the two-year period of COVID we’ve been enduring through, MWR has done a really great job,” said Kamper. “We were just trying to keep people active in some healthy way through COVID with the bowling center, golf course, hunting, fishing, hiking and outdoor stuff — I was just trying to get people outside… and this team has done just great work for me, and I just want to say I appreciate this team.”