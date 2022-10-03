Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kamper thanks MWR employees

    Kamper thanks MWR employees

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, presented coins to employees of the Fort Sill Golf Course Thursday in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic. (Photo by Chris Wilson)

    Kamper thanks MWR employees
    MWR employees recognized by commanding general

    Golf course employees recognized for outstanding service

    golf course
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    bowling center
    Patriot Club)
    F&MWR employees

