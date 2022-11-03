Jay Dryer, Strategic Capabilities Office director thanks Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks for taking the time to come visit SCO facilities at Chantilly, Va., March 11, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 08:05
|Photo ID:
|7091215
|VIRIN:
|220311-D-XI929-1018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|CHANTILLY, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT