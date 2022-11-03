Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility [Image 12 of 18]

    Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility

    CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks stands with Lt. Col. Samuel Gray Strategic Capabilities Office program manager prior to a tour of SCO facilities at Chantilly, Va., March 11, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7091209
    VIRIN: 220311-D-XI929-1012
    Resolution: 3901x2601
    Size: 697.54 KB
    Location: CHANTILLY, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    SCO
    DSD
    Strategic Capabilities Office

