    Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility [Image 10 of 18]

    Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility

    CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks stands with Todd McDowell Strategic Capabilities Office general counsel prior to a tour of SCO facilities at Chantilly, Va., March 11, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7091207
    VIRIN: 220311-D-XI929-1010
    Resolution: 4599x3066
    Size: 905 KB
    Location: CHANTILLY, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Hicks tours Strategic Capabilities Office facility [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    SCO
    DSD
    Strategic Capabilities Office

