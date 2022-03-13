Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle School Day 1 [Image 3 of 10]

    Jungle School Day 1

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Pacific Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, undergoes a waterborne movement exercise in the Jungle Operations Training Course during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 03:03
    Photo ID: 7090852
    VIRIN: 220313-A-JV239-1007
    Resolution: 5680x3787
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle School Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1
    Jungle School Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT