Jungle School Day 1

Sgt. 1st Class Warren Johnson, Jungle Operations Training Course instructor with 25th Infantry Division, addresses jungle school students during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

