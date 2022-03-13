Jungle School Day 1

A Philippine Army Soldier practices tying different knots as part of the knot tying curriculum of the JOTC with U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

