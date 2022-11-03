Members of Alpha and Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Regiment, pose for a photo inside a crater made as part of Sapper training, Mar. 11, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Leadership visited live-fire training, had lunch with troops partaking in jungle training, and observed Sapper explosives training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 22:19
|Photo ID:
|7090725
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-YO514-1215
|Resolution:
|4186x2355
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT THANARAT, TH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
