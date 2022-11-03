Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 12 of 12]

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Hanuman Guardian

    Members of Alpha and Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Regiment, pose for a photo inside a crater made as part of Sapper training, Mar. 11, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Leadership visited live-fire training, had lunch with troops partaking in jungle training, and observed Sapper explosives training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:19
    Photo ID: 7090725
    VIRIN: 220311-F-YO514-1215
    Resolution: 4186x2355
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT THANARAT, TH
    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Observation
    Review
    Training
    Hanuman Guardian

