Members of Alpha and Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Regiment, pose for a photo inside a crater made as part of Sapper training, Mar. 11, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Leadership visited live-fire training, had lunch with troops partaking in jungle training, and observed Sapper explosives training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:19 Photo ID: 7090725 VIRIN: 220311-F-YO514-1215 Resolution: 4186x2355 Size: 1.79 MB Location: FORT THANARAT, TH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.