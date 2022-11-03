Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 5 of 12]

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Hanuman Guardian

    A squad of Royal Thai Army soldiers approach a training objective during a leadership observed Sapper training lane as part of Hanuman Guardian 22, Mar. 11, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Leadership visited live-fire training, had lunch with troops partaking in jungle training, and observed Sapper explosives training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:19
    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

