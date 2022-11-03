Col. Josh Bookout, Commander, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Regiment, observes members of Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Regiment, prepare cratering charges as part of Sapper training. Mar. 11, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Leadership visited live-fire training, had lunch with troops partaking in jungle training, and observed Sapper explosives training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 22:19
|Photo ID:
|7090722
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-YO514-1099
|Resolution:
|6192x3483
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT THANARAT, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Leadership Engagement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
