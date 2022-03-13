Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” use a Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV) to establish defensive positions in preparation for their role as the opposition force (OPFOR) during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7090647 VIRIN: 220313-F-XI247-011 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.92 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartans Establish the Defense during JPMRC 22-02 [Image 11 of 11], by Maj. Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.