    Spartans Establish the Defense during JPMRC 22-02 [Image 10 of 11]

    Spartans Establish the Defense during JPMRC 22-02

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” establish defensive positions in preparation for their role as the opposition force (OPFOR) during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 20:07
    Photo ID: 7090646
    VIRIN: 220313-F-XI247-010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans Establish the Defense during JPMRC 22-02 [Image 11 of 11], by Maj. Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25
    JPMRC2202

