Spartans Establish the Defense during JPMRC 22-02

Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” establish defensive positions in preparation for their role as the opposition force (OPFOR) during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

