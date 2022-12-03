Col. David Etheredge retires from the 117th Air Refueling Wing at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, March 12, 2022. He retired with approximately 28 years of federal service. He last commanded the 117th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 16:58 Photo ID: 7090552 VIRIN: 220312-Z-CN322-2078 Resolution: 4528x3622 Size: 4.05 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COL David Etheredge Retires [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.