    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAPT James Parker Receives Promotion to Major [Image 19 of 20]

    CAPT James Parker Receives Promotion to Major

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Capt. James Parker, commander, 117th Security Forces Squadron, is promoted to major at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama March 13, 2022. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 16:57
    Photo ID: 7090558
    VIRIN: 220313-Z-CN322-1005
    Resolution: 4421x3537
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT James Parker Receives Promotion to Major [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSGT Brooks Receives Recognition
    MSGT Brook Receives Recognition
    MSGT Brooks Receives Recognition
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    COL David Etheredge Retires
    CAPT James Parker Receives Promotion to Major
    CAPT James Parker Receives Promotion to Major
    CAPT James Parker Receives Promotion to Major

    TAGS

    Alabama Air National Guard
    KC135-R
    James Parker
    Sumpter Smith JNGB
    117 SFS

