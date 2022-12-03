Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL David Etheredge Retires

    COL David Etheredge Retires

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. David Etheredge retires from the 117th Air Refueling Wing at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, March 12, 2022. He retired with approximately 28 years of federal service. He last commanded the 117th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    Public Affairs
    retirement
    KC-135R
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Col. David Etheredge

