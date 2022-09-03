Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland conducts LCU operations during Maritime Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Ashland conducts LCU operations during Maritime Defense Exercise

    NUMAZU, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    NUMAZU BEACH, Japan (March 9, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) offload vehicles from a landing craft, utility during a beach landing exercise with the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:54
    Photo ID: 7090103
    VIRIN: 220309-N-JD834-0084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 963.1 KB
    Location: NUMAZU, JP 
    This work, USS Ashland conducts LCU operations during Maritime Defense Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS

    landing
    31st MEU
    LCU
    USS Ashland
    MDX-ARDB
    Maritime Defense Exercise

