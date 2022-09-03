USS Ashland conducts LCU operations during Maritime Defense Exercise

NUMAZU BEACH, Japan (March 9, 2022) U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members and leaders from the Numazu community ride a landing craft to the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

